Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy dense fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miled.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday through Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.