Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect Friday through 7 p.m.

Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday through Tuesday night, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

