Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday at 2 a.m.
Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas around 4 feet.
Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
