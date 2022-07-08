Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming east 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.