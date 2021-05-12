Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming w after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming w after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday and Monday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south. Seas 3 to 5 feet.