Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Thursday until 1 p.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming w 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday through Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
