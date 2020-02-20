Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory Thursday until 1 p.m.

Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming w 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night through Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Sunday through Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.

