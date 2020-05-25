Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, south winds around 5 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.