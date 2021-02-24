Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday though 1 p.m.
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.