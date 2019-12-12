Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain.
Sunday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Monday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
