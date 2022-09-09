Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday at 8 a.m.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming west around 5 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds around 10 knots Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.