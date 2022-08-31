Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday and Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday through Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

