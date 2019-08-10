Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

