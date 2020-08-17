Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, s winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.