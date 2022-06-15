Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Wednesday night, southwest winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday through Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

