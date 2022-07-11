Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Monday at 2 p.m. through Wednesday at 2 a.m.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Chance of showers.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.