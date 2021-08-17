Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.