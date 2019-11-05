Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming w 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming n 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming w 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
