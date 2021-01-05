Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday through 7 p.m.
Wednesday, north winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.