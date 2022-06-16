Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Thursday at noon until Friday at 8 p.m.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, south winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots, decreasing to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night through Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.