Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday night and Friday night, northwest winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday through Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Showers likely.

Tags

Recommended for you