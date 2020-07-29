Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday night and Friday night, northwest winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Showers likely.