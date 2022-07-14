Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog.
Friday , northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.