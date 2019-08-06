Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Tuesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Thursday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, west winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
