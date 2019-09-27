Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 4 feet.
Sunday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 5 feet.
Sunday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 5 feet.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 6 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 6 feet. Chance of showers in the morning.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 6 feet. Chance of showers.
