Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, north winds around 10 knots, becoming east after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
