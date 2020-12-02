Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday morning.
Wednesday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.