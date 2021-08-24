Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday and Friday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Saturday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday and Sunday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you