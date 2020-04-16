Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southeast 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
