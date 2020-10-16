Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Friday until 10 a.m.
Friday. south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming n 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.