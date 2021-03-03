Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Thursday through 3 p.m.
Gale watch in effect Thursday at 3 p.m. through Friday at 7 a.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.