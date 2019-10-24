Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Thursday through 11 p.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 4 feet. Chance of rain after midnight.
Sunday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 8 feet. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Monday, north winds around 10 knots. Seas around 7 feet.
Monday night, north winds around 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.