Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.