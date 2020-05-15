Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, north winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming ne in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.
Monday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Chance of showers.