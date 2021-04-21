Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Gale warning in effect Thursday from 4 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Wednesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming w 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

Thursday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

Friday, west winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to around 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers.

Sunday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers.

