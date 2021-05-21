Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.