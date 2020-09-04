Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday through Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

