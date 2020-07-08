Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.