Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog.

Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.

Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.

Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

