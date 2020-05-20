Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.