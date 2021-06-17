Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday through Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.