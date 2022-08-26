Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Saturday, northwest winds around 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday through Tuesday , southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.