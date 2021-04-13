Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday until 11 p.m.
Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday and Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest. Seas 4 to 6 feet.