Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday at noon until Saturday at 6 a.m.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday night and Tuesday, southeast winds around 10 knots, becoming ne. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, northeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.