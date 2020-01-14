Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet.
Friday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain and snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
