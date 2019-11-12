Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Gale warning in effect from Tuesday at 1 p.m. until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Tuesday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain/snow.

Wednesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Gusts up to 40 knots, decreasing to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Saturday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

