Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Wednesday night, south winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Fri, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

SSaturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

