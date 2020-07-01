Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, south winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Fri, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
SSaturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.