Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Friday afternoon through late Saturday night.
Friday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, west winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Monday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
