Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 43F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.