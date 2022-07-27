Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.