Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday night, west winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

