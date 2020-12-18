Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.

Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

