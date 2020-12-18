Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.