@boxText_Boldintro,:Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
@boxText_Boldintro,:Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Wednesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Scattered thunderstorms and numerous showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Thursday night and Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Saturday and Saturday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.