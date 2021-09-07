Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Wednesday at noon until Thursday at 8 a.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.
Thursday , south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.