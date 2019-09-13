Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Friday at 6 p.m.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knot, diminishing to 10 to 15 knot in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knot. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 10 knot. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knot with gusts up to 25 knot. Seas around 4 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knot with gusts up to 20 knot. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knot. Seas around 3 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knot. Seas around 3 feet.
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knot. Seas around 3 feet.
Monday night, north winds 5 to 10 knot, increasing to 10 to 15 knot with gusts up to 20 knot after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, north winds around 10 knot. Seas around 4 feet.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knot. Seas around 3 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.